Congress to undertake flag marches across country on its Foundation Day

New Delhi: Congress party will celebrate its foundation day as “Save Constitution- Save India” and hoist its flag at AICC headquarters at 9:30 AM on Saturday (December 28). The party will also undertake flag marches across the country on this occasion. 

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake flag marches carrying the message of “Save Constitution-Save India”, said a Congress statement. 

The state chiefs will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organized for this purpose. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the programme in Guwahati, Assam on Saturday, with other senior leaders participating in their respective states, the statement said.

The statement also cited widespread protests in colleges, universities and prominent institutions across the country against government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. It also criticised the police action against the protestors.

The Congress party has vowed to rise to every occasion when there is challenge to the Constitution of India and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress.

