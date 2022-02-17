Only Corona and 'pariwarwadi' fear Covid-19 vaccine: PM Narendra Modi takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 17) has once again targeted the opposition during one of his election rallies in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming polls and this time, the dig is at the apprehension of his political rivals towards the Covid-19 vaccine.

Targeting his rivals indirectly, presumably Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav as he referred to the word 'Pariwarwadi' in the vaccine controversy, Modi said that the opposition is calling the Covid vaccine 'BJP ka Tika'.

'Parivarwadi' are calling COVID19 vaccines 'BJP ka tika'. Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccines. These people have problem with Modi, Yogi and the vaccine: PM Modi addresses public rally in UP pic.twitter.com/tsYSLAYipT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2022

"Parivarwadi' are calling COVID19 vaccines 'BJP ka tika'. Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is a coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccine. These people have problems with Modi, Yogi and the vaccine," ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Modi, who is on a campaigning spree the days in view of the ongoing assembly polls in five states, made the statements while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur today.

The remarks came in reference to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's older statements in which he called the Covid vaccine 'BJP ka tika' raising objection to the vaccine certificate carrying Modi's image.

The prime minister also attacked his rivals for questioning even the positive steps taken by his government.

These people (opposition ) even opposed banning of triple talaq. Should I not think of the welfare of women of the country?...Parivaarwadi's are scared that their vote bank is vanishing as Modi is providing the poor facilities like health schemes, houses, toilets etc: PM in UP pic.twitter.com/JcObFKsSqw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2022

"These people (opposition ) even opposed banning of triple talaq. Should I not think of the welfare of women in the country?... Parivaarwadi's are scared that their vote bank is vanishing as Modi is providing the poor facilities like health schemes, houses, toilets etc," said Modi.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh is being held in seven phases out of which, two have already been concluded.

The third phase of the UP assembly polls will be held on February 20.

