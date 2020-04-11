Coronavirus COVID-19: Locals object to blocking entry-exit lane in Vadodara's Panigate area; pelt stones at cops

New Delhi: Minor stone pelting on cops was reported from the Panigate area of Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday (April 10) after locals objected to blocking the entry and exit gates of their lane by the police under the lockdown.

According to reports, a mob pelted stones at the police team while they were placing barricades to seal the entry and exit gates at Panigate area. A team of police force has been deployed in the area following the incident. A Rapid Action Force has also been deployed in the entire area.

At least 18 accused have been booked by the police in connection with the incident, out of which 11 have been arrested while a search is underway to nab the eight others.

Gujarat so far has seen 432 cases of COVID-19, with 19 deaths occuring due to deadly virus. 34 people have also been cured and discharged of the disease in the state.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India has risen to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases across 184 nations reached 1,650,210 and the death toll stood at 100,376 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.