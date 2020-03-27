Coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms and precautions to take

New Delhi: As the world grapples with the pandemic that is fast growing into a severe global crisis, the number of people affected and the death toll is on a steady rise. More than 5 lakh 31 thousand coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide and more than 24 thousand people have lost their lives. European countries Italy and Spain have become the new epicentre of this virus outbreak overtaking China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

While the total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Thursday was at 694, including 16 deaths, as per the Health Ministry's last bulletin. As a preventive measure to counter the spread of the virus, India is currently under a 21-day lockdown period till April 14.

What are the symptoms and what precautions we can take against the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Currently the symptoms reported for patients affected with this virus includes

* dry cough,

* running nose,

* onset of fever and

* shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing.

The COVID-19 spreads very similar to the influenza and other respiratory pathogens. There is no vaccine available to protect against this virus.

Precaution against COVID-19

Since there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection, the best way to stay safe is to avoid getting exposed to the virus. Some recommended precautions are:

* Frequently washing hands with soap

* Using an alcohol based hand sanitiser

* Covering mouth when coughing and sneezing

* Observing good personal hygiene

* Social distancing or isolation

Also monitor your health closely and seek medical help promptly if you feel sick. And avoid all nonessential travel to any part of the world.