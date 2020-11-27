COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 93 million-mark; 492 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 93.64 per cent on Friday(November 27), according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 93,09,787 and the death toll climbed to 1,35,715 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 492 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent. There are 4,55,555 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 13,70,62,749 samples have been tested up to November 26 with 11,31,204 samples being tested on Thursday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.

The 492 new fatalities include 91 from Delhi, 65 from Maharashtra, 52 from West Bengal, 30 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Kerala, 26 from Punjab, 25 from Haryana, 18 from Chhattisgarh and 12 from Karnataka. A total of 1,35,715 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 46,813 from Maharashtra followed by 11726 from Karnataka, 11669 from Tamil Nadu, 8811 from Delhi, 8224 from West Bengal, 7674 from Uttar Pradesh, 6970 from Andhra Pradesh, 4710 from Punjab and 3922 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Live TV