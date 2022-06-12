​​New Delhi: India recorded 8,582 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,761, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (June 12, 2022). The active cases stand at 44,513. An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 4,435 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,52,743.

The active cases account for 0.10 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

India reports 8,582 fresh COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 44,513 pic.twitter.com/iwzoAyS784 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​195.07 crore. As many as 3,16,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Delhi Covid-19 update

As many as 795 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 556 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours.As per the latest data, currently, 2,247 Covid-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 4.11 per cent.

Mumbai Covid-19 updates

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,745 Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said. Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. The recovery count increased by 888 to touch 10,49,326.

(With agency inputs)