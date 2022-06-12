हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records 8,582 new infections, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India records 8,582 new infections, 4 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Credits:PTI)

​​New Delhi: India recorded 8,582 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,761, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (June 12, 2022). The active cases stand at 44,513. An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 4,435 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,52,743. 

The active cases account for 0.10 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​195.07 crore. As many as 3,16,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Delhi Covid-19 update 

As many as 795 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 556 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours.As per the latest data, currently, 2,247 Covid-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 4.11 per cent.

Mumbai Covid-19 updates

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,745 Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said. Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said. The recovery count increased by 888 to touch 10,49,326. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCovid fourth wave
Next
Story

UP Board Result 2022: Class10th, 12th results to be announced on June 15 at upresults.nic.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Russia Ukraine war 109th day: Zelensky demanded arms