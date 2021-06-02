COVID-19: Jharkhand extends lockdown till June 10, check new guidelines here

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday (June 1) extended the lockdown-like curbs till June 10 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Health Safety Week’ has been extended till June 10, following some relaxations. The decision comes in the wake of a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The districts have been divided into two categories and in 15 of the 24 districts with lesser cases, all shops have been permitted to open.

“The Health Safety Week now stands extended till June 10. Some relaxations have been given, including the opening of all shops in 15 districts from 6 am to 2 pm with certain conditions,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the remaining districts, including Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, which are witnessing a high number of COVID-19 related deaths, shops other than clothes, jewellery and shoes have been allowed to operate.

Check the new guidelines here:

1. All malls and multi-brand shops will remain shut.

2. E-passes would not be required for movement within the district. However, e-pass will continue to be needed for inter-district and inter-state movements.

3. The state secretariat will function with 33 per cent staff strength till 2 pm

4. A 7-day home or institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for people visiting Jharkhand barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours.

5. All indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons have been prohibited.

6. Agriculture, industries and mining operations, besides emergency services, are allowed to function.

The state government had already ordered closure of all education centres and coaching institutions, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others.

On Tuesday, Jharkhand reported 14 new COVID-19 fatalities, which took the death toll to 4,991. With 831 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally rose to 3,37,774. There are 8,907 active cases, while 3,23,876 patients have recovered from the infection, as per state data.

(With inputs from PTI)

