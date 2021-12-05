Omicron surge: Seven new cases detected in Maharashtra taking tally to eight

New Delhi: Seven more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. With this, the total number of Omicron cases reached eight, the state public health department said on Sunday (December 5).

The infected patients include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, said an official. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, he added.

In a separate case, a man from Pune who recently returned from Finland also tested positive for Omicron.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the state reached eight, the official said.

A 33-year-old man from Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the state capital Mumbai. The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

Live TV