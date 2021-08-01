July chala gaya, vaccine ki kami nahi gayi, says Rahul Gandhi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya responds

New Delhi: Hours after Rahul Gandhi raised a question over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (August 1, 2021) took a swipe at the Congress leader. Replying to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Mandaviya asked him to join everyone in feeling proud about the work done by the country's health workers in administering coronavirus vaccines.

"More than 13 crore doses were administered in India in the month of July. It is going to accelerate this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this achievement. Now you too should be proud of them and the country," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 third wave scare: India adds high number of new cases again, Kerala worst-hit

In another tweet, the newly-appointed Minister also said, "I have heard that you are also one of the 13 crore people who were vaccinated in July. But you didn't speak a word for our scientists, did not appeal to the public to get vaccinated. This means that you are doing petty politics in the name of vaccination. Actually, it's not the shortage of vaccines, but the lack of maturity in you."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had asked 'Where are vaccines' and had tweeted in Hindi saying, "July chala gaya, vaccine ki kami nahi gayi (July is gone, but the shortage of vaccine hasn't gone yet)."

सुना है, जुलाई में जिन 13 करोड़ लोगों को टीके लगाए गए, उनमें से आप भी एक हैं। लेकिन आपने हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के लिए एक शब्द नहीं बोला, जनता से वैक्सीन लगाने की अपील नहीं की। मतलब आप वैक्सीनेशन के नाम पर तुच्छ राजनीति कर रहे हैं।

दरअसल वैक्सीन की नहीं, आपमें परिपक्वता की कमी है। — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 47-crore-mark on Saturday evening. It also added that more than 60.15 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered between Saturday and Sunday morning.

ALSO READ | Would Uttar Pradesh take three years to fully vaccinate its population against COVID-19? Centre responds



Live TV