COVID-19

COVID-19 update: India records 23,529 new cases, 311 deaths in last 24 hours

 India recorded 23,529 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths and 28,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,37,39,980 and the total death toll to 4,48,062, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (September 30, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 12,161 fresh cases and 155 deaths.

Over 28,718 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,30,14,898 and the active caseload now stands at 2,77,020, which is the lowest in the last 195 days.

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.85 percent, the highest since March 2020. The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.74 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 97 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.56 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 31 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 15,06,254 samples were tested yesterday, which took the total cumulative of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the country to 56,89,56,439. 

Additionally, the country has administered 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 65,34,306 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech-developed Covaxin is most likely to come in October. The report added that the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer has submitted all required documents to WHO and said that it is 'working diligently with the WHO to obtain EUL at the earliest.'

(With Agency inputs)

