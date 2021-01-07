COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' ready for supply; dry run in 33 states and UTs on January 8: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' are on the verge of being available in the country.

The Health Minister, while addressing a press conference, said, ''COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' are on the verge of being available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure seamless last-mile delivery of the vaccine.''

The Union Health Minister said this after his meeting with the health ministers of all states & UTs. He further informed that the feedback on the dry run of the COVID0-19 vaccine in 4 states was reviewed.

"We have made improvements based on the feedback. Tomorrow (January 8), a dry run will be done in 33 states & Union Territories,'' Harsh Vardhan said.

"Maharashtra, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases recently. This gives us a warning that we shouldn't forget precautions and continue our fight against COVID-19,'' Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The Minister further stated that some priority groups have been decided for vaccination as advised by the experts' group formed by PM Narendra Modi. The Union Health Minister added, "We have to ensure that no misinformation campaign on the COVID-19 vaccine is successful.''

Meanwhile, government sources said that the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin by today or tomorrow. The Centre has allowed passenger aircraft to transport vaccines. Pune will be the central hub from where vaccine distribution will take place. 41 destinations across the country have been finalised for delivery of vaccines, the govt sources told ANI.

For northern India, Delhi & Karnal will be made mini hubs. For the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub, it will also be a nodal point for the northeast. Chennai & Hyderabad to be designated points for southern India, the sources said.