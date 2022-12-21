Covid 4th wave set to hit world? China videos, pics, 1st hand accounts raise alarm

Coronavirus, which started with an outbreak in China's Wuhan, hit the world like never before. India was clearly among the worst-hit nations - both in terms of loss of lives and economy. The world so far has seen three waves, among which, the 2nd one was the most deadly one - destroying families, careers, and economies. However, the world has seen some relief in the past 6 months. But some recent reports, videos, and 1st hand accounts from China have again raised serious alarms.

A look at videos from China

China is once again witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities related to it. The recent videos and photos of dead bodies piled up have brought some not-so-welcoming memories from the past. The surge in fatalities comes at a time when the Chinese government abruptly lifted its stringent "zero-Covid policy" restrictions. According to the latest reports, it is believed that China may witness a massive outbreak in the cases in the upcoming days, while the number of Covid related fatalities keep on rising.

The recent videos emerging from the Chinese city show Covid-positive dead bodies piled up at hospital and cremation centers, while the experts claim that the fatalities are about to touch the million mark.

What Social Media accounts from China Suggests

Several videos shared on social media proves experts claims of rising case. Hospital and cremation centres can be seen overwhelmed with the latest number of fatalities. According to sources from the Chinese capital, people working at mortuaries are taking up extra shifts

Why is China not releasing latest data on Covid deaths?

Even though the videos and photos from China confirms the latest outbreak, the Chinese government has not made any official statement confirming the claims. However, major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu have added hundreds of fever clinics following the rapid rise in cases, while many schools have been closed for the next month.

'Covid Not Over Yet, says Health Ministry'

In view of the sudden rise in Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the authorities to strengthen surveillance. In a statement, he said, "In view of the increase in cases in certain countries around the world, it is instructed to use a mask if someone is in a crowded place. " He said this after chairing a meeting over the ongoing Covid situation on Wednesday.

