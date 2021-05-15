Covishield stock to last 6 days for 45+ age group in Delhi says AAP MLA Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi government received over 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday (May 15) and the stocks of this vaccine will last for another six days for the 45 plus age group as well as frontline and health care workers, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said.

Delhi’s Vaccination Bulletin for 15th May. pic.twitter.com/sgqXjSzQyO — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 15, 2021

She said the stocks of Covaxin will last for another three days.

There was no vaccination on Friday (May 14) since it was a holiday owing to Eid, she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

There is no Covaxin stock available for the 18-44 years age group while the stock of Covishield will last for another eight days, she said.

(inputs from PTI)

