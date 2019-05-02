close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: List of trains cancelled and diverted by East Coast Railway

In all, 103 trains from and through Bhadrak-Vizianagaram railway section have so far been cancelled.

Cyclone Fani: List of trains cancelled and diverted by East Coast Railway
Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall on Friday (May 3). (IANS photo)

East Coast Railway said on Thursday that as many as four trains have been cancelled while another three have been diverted due as precautionary measures in the wake of Cyclone Fani.

Cyclone Fani is expected to make landfall in Odisha on Friday and several coastal districts in the state as well as in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by winds with triple-digit speeds.

Keeping the safety of passengers as paramount, East Coast Railway announced that the following trains have been cancelled:

Train No. 12891 - Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express

Train No. 18117 - Rajyarani Express from Rourkela to Gunupur

Train No. 07149 - Secunderabad-Kamakhya Express

Train No. 02841 - Special from Santragachhi to Chennai

While all of the trains were initially scheduled to depart on Friday, they now stand cancelled.

The diverted trains are:

18508 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Amritsar and 18507 on the return route from Visakhapatnam will run on diverted route via Sambalpur-Titligarh and Vizianagaram route.

06335 Guwahati-Kochuveli Special from Guwahati will run on diverted route via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Titilagar-Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam.

In all, 103 trains from and through Bhadrak-Vizianagaram railway section have so far been cancelled.

Additionally, three special trains will run from Puri to facilitate tourists and locals wishing to leave the coastal city.

Tags:
Cyclone FaniIndian RailwayRailwayFani
Next
Story

CBSE 12th Result 2019: Full list of toppers of Class 12 board exam

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi plays with snakes during election campaign in Raebareli