Cyclone Fani: Odisha govt releases control room phone numbers for 30 districts

With the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm 'Fani' fast approaching the east coast, the Odisha government on Thursday issued the control room phone numbers for 30 districts in the state. A massive operation is underway in the state to evacuate lakhs of people from the coastal areas in view of the impending storm.

At least 14 Odisha districts - Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar - are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, which is also likely to impact Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The control room numbers in 30 districts are-

1) Angul--06764-230980

2) Balasore--06782-262286/ 262647

3) Baragarh--06646-232112

4) Bhadrak--06784-251881

5) Bolangir--06652-232452 2309696

6) Boudh--06841-222023

7) Cuttack--0671-2507842 9337419494

8) Deogarh--06641-226843

9) Dhenkanal--06762-226507 221376

10) Gajapati--06815-222943

11) Ganjam--06811-263978

12) Jagatsinghpur--06724-220368

13) Jajpur--06728-222648

14) Jharsuguda--06645-272902 271692

15) Kalahandi--06670-230455

16) Kandhamal--06842-253650 -255602

17) Kendrapara--06727-232803

18) Keonjhar--06766-255437

19) Khurda--06755-220002

20) Koraput--06852-251381

21) Malkangiri--06861-230442 06861-231372

22) Mayurbhanj--06792-252759

23) Nawarangapur--06858-222434

24) Nayagarh--06753-252978

25) Nuapada--06678-225357

26) Puri--06752-223237

27) Rayagada--06856-224062 224082

28) Sambalpur--0663-2412407

29) Subarnapur--06654-220362

30) Sundargarh--06622-272233