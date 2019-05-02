Cyclone Fani: Odisha govt releases control room phone numbers for 30 districts

With the 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm 'Fani' fast approaching the east coast, the Odisha government on Thursday issued the control room phone numbers for 30 districts in the state. A massive operation is underway in the state to evacuate lakhs of people from the coastal areas in view of the impending storm.
At least 14 Odisha districts - Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar - are expected to bear the brunt of the storm, which is also likely to impact Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The control room numbers in 30 districts are-
1) Angul--06764-230980
2) Balasore--06782-262286/ 262647
3) Baragarh--06646-232112
4) Bhadrak--06784-251881
5) Bolangir--06652-232452 2309696
6) Boudh--06841-222023
7) Cuttack--0671-2507842 9337419494
8) Deogarh--06641-226843
9) Dhenkanal--06762-226507 221376
10) Gajapati--06815-222943
11) Ganjam--06811-263978
12) Jagatsinghpur--06724-220368
13) Jajpur--06728-222648
14) Jharsuguda--06645-272902 271692
15) Kalahandi--06670-230455
16) Kandhamal--06842-253650 -255602
17) Kendrapara--06727-232803
18) Keonjhar--06766-255437
19) Khurda--06755-220002
20) Koraput--06852-251381
21) Malkangiri--06861-230442 06861-231372
22) Mayurbhanj--06792-252759
23) Nawarangapur--06858-222434
24) Nayagarh--06753-252978
25) Nuapada--06678-225357
26) Puri--06752-223237
27) Rayagada--06856-224062 224082
28) Sambalpur--0663-2412407
29) Subarnapur--06654-220362
30) Sundargarh--06622-272233