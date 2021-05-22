Cyclone Yaas: Fishermen return to coast, West Bengal makes preparation to brave cyclonic storm

Kolkata: After the West Bengal government issued a warning about Cyclone Yaas, fishermen in coastal areas of East Midnapore districts including Digha, Mandarmoni and Tajpur started returning to the shore.

The administration has asked them to refrain from venturing into sea in the wake of the cyclonic storm. Fishermen were spotted drawing their fishing nets and bringing the small boats to the shore before the cyclone is expected to hit the state.

Meanwhile, 12 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in districts of Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

While State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Disaster Management Group, Civil Defence have also been kept on standby in order to deal with the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

The state government has also alerted departments like irrigation, Municipal Corporation, Municipality, PHE, Health. Holidays of state officials have been cancelled in the wake of the Cyclone warning.

The PHE department has been asked to keep water pouches ready for relief and rescue of people affected by the Cyclone.

District administration has been directed to set up Cyclone Centres, keeping in mind all COVID-19 protocols. Masks, sanitisers will be made available in these centres.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic storm will cross Odisha-West Bengal coast by May 26 morning. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal between May 23 and May 25 and into north Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha coast from May 24 to May 27, PTI reported.

