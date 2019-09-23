Cyclonic storm 'Hikka' to reach Oman coast by September 25, says IMD

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that Cyclonic Storm `HIKKA` will reach Oman coast by the early morning of September 25.

"Deep Depression over Arabian sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm `HIKAA` at 0530 IST of September 23 near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 66.2°E, 760 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It will reach Oman coast by 25th September early morning," IMD tweeted.

Live TV

Earlier in a press release, the weather forecasting agency had predicted `Light to Moderate rainfall in many places` and `Heavy Rainfall in isolated places` in coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch due to the possible formation of a deep depression over east-central and north-east the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian sea and off the Gujarat coast during next 24 hours and into west-central and adjoining north-west Arabian Sea during the evening of September 23 and on September 25.

