close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yunus Ansari arrested from Nepal

All the accused are currently being investigated by the police.

Dawood Ibrahim&#039;s aide Yunus Ansari arrested from Nepal
File photo

New Delhi: After receiving input from Indian Intelligence, Nepal Police on Friday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's associate Yunus Ansari. The police also arrested three Pakistani nationals at Kathmandu airport and seized around Rs 7.5 crore worth of fake Indian currency notes from their possession.

According to Nepal police, Ansari is the son of former Nepal minister Saleem Ansari and is believed to be very close to Dawood Ibrahim. According to reports, he pumped Fake Indian Currency Note into India on the orders of ISI. 

Yunus was earlier in jail and after his release, he travelled to Pakistan where he reportedly got in touch with the D-company. According to police, he has been engaged in the fake currency smuggling for more than 15 years.

All the accused are currently being investigated by the police for their links with the underworld company.

Tags:
Dawood IbrahimYunus AnsariNepalD CompanyTerrorPakistan
Next
Story

Ramdev urges Congress leaders to try Kapalbhati after Lok Sabha election 2019 verdict

Must Watch

PT39M31S

DNA Analysis on BJP's historic victory