Dawood Ibrahim's aide Yunus Ansari arrested from Nepal

New Delhi: After receiving input from Indian Intelligence, Nepal Police on Friday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's associate Yunus Ansari. The police also arrested three Pakistani nationals at Kathmandu airport and seized around Rs 7.5 crore worth of fake Indian currency notes from their possession.

According to Nepal police, Ansari is the son of former Nepal minister Saleem Ansari and is believed to be very close to Dawood Ibrahim. According to reports, he pumped Fake Indian Currency Note into India on the orders of ISI.

Yunus was earlier in jail and after his release, he travelled to Pakistan where he reportedly got in touch with the D-company. According to police, he has been engaged in the fake currency smuggling for more than 15 years.

All the accused are currently being investigated by the police for their links with the underworld company.