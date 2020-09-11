Dead body of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam 4 days after Narbal encounter

BUDGAM: Security forces on Friday (September 11) recovered the dead body of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist from the Sukhnaag Nallah Kawoosa in the Narbal block of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist, identified as Aqib Lone from Aglar, Shopian, had received a bullet injury during an encounter by security forces on September 7.

Security forces also recovered a bag full of ammunition in Nallah Kawoosa, Budgam on Thursday. The bag contained a grenade and some magazines. 1 fully-loaded AK Magazine, 1 Chinese grenade, 1 knife, 2 mobile phones and a pheran (Kashmiri gown) were recovered from the bag.

On September 7, acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kawoosa area of Budgam district in central Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. Officials said the said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party.

They said that soon after the initial exchange of firing, clashes broke out near the encounter site as groups of youth pelted stones on security forces who chased away the protestors by firing tear smoke shells. Officials said that there was no reports of any injury in the clashes; but the terrorists managed to escape the security cordon.

Following their escape, a search operation was launched by the forces in the area.