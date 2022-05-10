Posting a seemingly sarcastic tweet on the current scenario, TMC Vice President Yashwant Sinha on Monday said that declaring India a "Hindu Rashtra", and banning all religions, could be a solution for all of country's problems. "Simple solution to all our problems today: declare India as a Hindu Rashtra by amending the constitution and ban all other religions," Yashwant Sinha tweeted. "Delete non-Hindu history, take revenge for past wrongs against Hindus by Buddhists, Jains, Muslims and Christians," he added in his tweet.

Yashwant Sinha's sarcasm was apparently pointed at the Bharatiya Janata Party, that according to TMC, is allegedly fuelling communal tensions at many places across the nation.

Simple solution to all our problems today: declare India as a Hindu Rashtra by amending the constitution and ban all other religions, delete non-Hindu history, take revenge for past wrongs against Hindus by Buddhists, Jains, Muslims and Christians. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 9, 2022

Currently, a major row over playing of Azaan on loudspeakers is going on in Maharashtra. In Delhi, anti-encroachment drive is on, which the Opposition has alleged is being carried out only in Muslim community dominated areas.

The Opposition parties have been continuously accusing BJP ruled government's across the nation of targeting Muslims.

The tweet also mentions deleting of the chapter, taking a swipe at the Centre's recent move wherein the government removed a few chapters in the CBSE curriculum.

In this case too, the Opposition targeted the BJP ruled centre of attempting to brainwash youth by deleting chapters on Mughal history.