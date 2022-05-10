हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yashwant Sinha's Sarcasm

'Declare India a Hindu Rashtra, ban all religions': TMC's Yashwant Sinha's 'solution' to all problems

"Delete non-Hindu history, take revenge for past wrongs against Hindus by  Buddhists, Jains, Muslims and Christians," Yashwant Sinha added in his tweet.

&#039;Declare India a Hindu Rashtra, ban all religions&#039;: TMC&#039;s Yashwant Sinha&#039;s &#039;solution&#039; to all problems
TMC's Yashwant Sinha has taken a swipe at the BJP. (File photo)

Posting a seemingly sarcastic tweet on the current scenario, TMC Vice President Yashwant Sinha on Monday said that declaring India a "Hindu Rashtra", and banning all religions, could be a solution for all of country's problems. "Simple solution to all our problems today: declare India as a Hindu Rashtra by amending the constitution and ban all other religions," Yashwant Sinha tweeted.  "Delete non-Hindu history, take revenge for past wrongs against Hindus by  Buddhists, Jains, Muslims and Christians," he added in his tweet.

Yashwant Sinha's sarcasm was apparently pointed at the Bharatiya Janata Party, that according to TMC, is allegedly fuelling communal tensions at many places across the nation.

Currently, a major row over playing of Azaan on loudspeakers is going on in Maharashtra. In Delhi, anti-encroachment drive is on, which the Opposition has alleged is being carried out only in Muslim community dominated areas.

The Opposition parties have been continuously accusing BJP ruled government's across the nation of targeting Muslims.

The tweet also mentions deleting of the chapter, taking a swipe at the Centre's recent move wherein the government removed a few chapters in the CBSE curriculum.

In this case too, the Opposition targeted the BJP ruled centre of attempting to brainwash youth by deleting chapters on Mughal history. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yashwant Sinha's SarcasmYashwant SinhaHidnu RashtraTMCYashwant Singa views on Hindu Rashtra
Next
Story

Cyclone Asani updates: Odisha fishermen's boat capsizes amid unruly waves, watch video

Must Watch

PT12M9S

Delhi Hanuman Chalisa Row: Hindu organization recited Hanuman Chalisa