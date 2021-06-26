हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-China border dispute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a visit to the union territory of Ladakh from Sunday. The visit will have BRO infrastructure programmes as the key focus. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow
File Photo

New Delhi: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a visit to the union territory of Ladakh from Sunday (June 27, 2021). The visit which will be more than one day visit will have BRO infrastructure programmes as the key focus. While in Ladakh, his visit to the Line of actual control (LAC) cant be ruled out. 

The visit comes even as the Chinese still have not disengaged from other areas of the LAC like Gogra and hot springs. The Chinese forces at the LAC over the last year continue with the build-up increasing the tensions in the region. 

Last week refusing to defuse the situation, the Chinese foreign ministry blamed India for the tension. India was quick to rebut that with the ministry of external affairs saying, "It is well recognized that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the Western Sector" and "trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas."

Friday saw the 22nd round of diplomatic level talks--the WMCC or Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination. During the talks, both sides decided to hold the 12th round of military-level talks which the MEA said should be focused on achieving "complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-China border disputeIndia-China border standoffChinaIndian ArmyGalwan ValleyLadakhRajnath Singh
Next
Story

Noida scribe ‘faked’ robbery story due to family reasons, claims police

Must Watch

PT19M34S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day