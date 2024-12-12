Dehradun-Like Accident In Kerala: Four Girl Students Killed In Road Accident, CM Vijayan Condoles Deaths

PALAKKAD: Four school students died and several others were injured after being mowed down by a truck at Kalladikode in this district on Thursday evening, police said. According to the police, the victims were girl students of a Higher Secondary school located near the accident spot.

The accident occurred at Panayampadam near Kalladikode on Palakkad- Kozhikode National Highway, when a truck transporting cement lost control, ran over the students returning home after school, and subsequently overturned. More details are awaited.

The injured students were soon rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the incident at Kalladikode, calling it both "shocking" and "tragic."

He assured that government departments would work in coordination to ensure emergency medical care for all injured students. "A detailed investigation will be conducted, and necessary action will be taken," the CM said in his condolence message.