Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Killing Father

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his father in a fit of rage, police said.

Police said that the boy allegedly hit his father with a plastic pipe when the man was beating his wife in Delhi's Rohini, leading to his death.

"On Sunday, a call was received at 10.58 am regarding the murder of a person at the Aman Vigar police station," a senior police officer said.

The man's body has been preserved in the hospital for postmortem, police said, PTI reported.

According to the officer, the initial investigation revealed that the deceased would frequently beat his wife and children over minor issues while under the influence of alcohol.

"On Sunday, the deceased picked up a quarrel with his wife and was thrashing her, when his son intervened and hit his father's head with a plastic pipe which resulted in his death," said the officer, PTI reported.

Police said that an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Aman Vihar police station.

