trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709499
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR QUALITY

Delhi Air Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels, GRAP-3 Bans Old Vehicles, Construction

GRAP-3 restrictions (GRAP-3 Restrictions) have been imposed in Delhi once again. Under this, vehicles with BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel will not be allowed entry in Delhi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Air Pollution Reaches Alarming Levels, GRAP-3 Bans Old Vehicles, Construction

New Delhi: Delhi air pollution has once again increased in the city. The air quality (Delhi AQI Today) reached 456 today. As a result, GRAP-3 restrictions (GRAP-3 Restrictions) have been imposed in Delhi once again. Under this, vehicles with BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel will not be allowed entry in Delhi. Along with this, construction, building demolition and other construction works will be stopped. It is to be noted that the CAQM sub-committee (CAQM Sub-Committee) has implemented GRAP-3 in Delhi amid worsening AQI. After the implementation of GRAP-3, an 8-point action plan will be worked on. Delhi air quality deteriorates

It is to be noted that the air quality (Delhi Air Quality) in Delhi is very poor today. The overall AQI in Delhi is above 450. The air quality in all areas of Delhi is in the severe category. Today, the AQI was 478 in Anand Vihar, 465 at Delhi Airport and 455 at ITO. Meanwhile, talking about NCR, the AQI was 444 in Noida, 392 in Greater Noida and 396 in Gurugram.

What is banned under GRAP-3?

The implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi means that now stone crushing, mining and related activities, construction and building demolition activities will be banned in the entire NCR area. Action will be taken against those who violate the rules. These rules will have to be strictly followed.

These vehicles will be barred from entry Along with Delhi, NCR i.e. Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida will also have a ban on the movement of BS-3 III petrol and BS-4 diesel 4 wheeler vehicles. In addition, online classes for children up to class 5 in schools in NCR can be started. The government will have to decide on this.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?