Delhi-NCR air quality improves slightly, but still under 'severe' category

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi improved slightly on Tuesday, but remained in the 'severe' quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 411. At areas near the Delhi University, IIT-Delhi and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 510, 415 and 410, respectively - all under 'severe' category while at Pusa Road, Lodhi Road and Mathura Road, the air quality was under the 'very poor' category.

At 6 am, the visibility in Delhi was approximately 1,000 meter.

The AQI in Gurugram and Noida too improved a bit too, but remained in the 'severe' category at 493, 405, respectively.

An AQI between 301 and 400 falls in 'very poor' category while an AQI above 400 qualifies under 'severe' category, and above 500 is 'severe-plus emergency' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Live TV

According to data provided by the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were docked at 411 and 310, respectively in Delhi, while in Noida, PM 2.5 was at 493 and PM 10 was at 458.

The situation in Delhi-NCR had worsened on Sunday as a thick blanket of smog engulfed the entire day. Air pollution levels in the national capital had escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly despite mild showers in the early morning. However, condition improved on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also held a meeting on Monday to find a permanent long-term solution for the issue of air pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states. In the review meeting, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra said that after taking short-term measures, a system will be put in place for a permanent long-term solution. Mishra emphasised the importance of pre-emptive action, as necessary. He said there is need to establish a mechanism for immediate action.

In the meeting, PMO sought details from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on the additional measures taken in the last 24 hours check fresh cases of fire and stubble burning and called for pre-emptive action to curb pollution.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), meanwhile, said that the problem of air pollution in the national capital is the result of "continuous negligence and apathy of statutory authorities in enforcing the law".

(With agencies inputs)