Delhi Budget Session

Delhi Assembly's budget session begins today

The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session is scheduled to commence from Monday (March 8) with an address by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Session is scheduled to be held from March 8 to March 16, 2021.

Delhi Assembly&#039;s budget session begins today
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session is scheduled to commence from Monday (March 8) with an address by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Session is scheduled to be held from March 8 to March 16, 2021.

The Secretary of the Assembly, C Velmurugan informed that the members are requested to take their seats 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time, i.e. 10:45 am.

The list of businesses for Monday includes obituary references, laying of the copy of Hindi and English version of the Lieutenant Governor’s Address on the table of the House by the secretary of Legislative Assembly.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia will present the Economic Survey of Delhi (2020-2021) and the status report of outcome Budget 2020-21 (up to December 31, December 2020). The Budget Session will be held while adhering to COVID-19 norms and guidelines. 

Earlier, a senior government official has hinted that the budget is expected to have a special allocation of funds for free COVID-19 vaccination at Delhi government hospitals, as the Delhi government is likely to continue with the free COVID-19 vaccination shots even after the drive opens up for everyone.

