हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Doorstep Delivery Of Services

Delhi expected to achieve 100% digital delivery of services before August: Officials

Currently, 425 services of departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government are available digitally. In May last year, there were only 122 such services, said an official present at the meeting.

Delhi expected to achieve 100% digital delivery of services before August: Officials

The Delhi Government is expected to achieve 100 per cent digital delivery of its services before August, officials informed Lt Governor Anil Baijal during a review meeting of the scheme on Wednesday.

Currently, 425 services of departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government are available digitally. In May last year, there were only 122 such services, said an official present at the meeting.

During the review meeting, the need to integrate all services being provided digitally on a single platform to ensure easy access by the citizens was emphasised, he said.

"In the last review meeting held on January 14, the L-G had directed officials that the entire exercise of digital delivery of services be completed within August 15, marking 75 years of Independence," the official said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the secretary of the IT department and other heads of departments were present at the review meeting.

The officials assured that the goal of 100 per cent digital delivery of services will be achieved before August, the official said.

The LG had started regular monitoring of digital delivery of services from April 2017. The exercise gained momentum during the pandemic when delivery of services, without physical contact and movement became a necessity, he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Doorstep Delivery Of ServicesDelhi ServicesDelhi Doorstep Delivery
Next
Story

India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT16M41S

Nawab Malik, minister in Maharashtra government, arrested