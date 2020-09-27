Delhi government plans to convert temporary posts into permanent ones

In a good news for several government employees in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has asked all its departments to provide details of temporary posts under their jurisdiction, which can be converted into permanent ones.

A circular has been issued by the Delhi government's finance department to principal secretaries and secretaries and has asked them to submit a proposal of their departments in this matter.

In the circular, Joint Secretary (Accounts) L D Joshi has sought several details such as nomenclature and number of temporary posts, the purpose of creation and number of temporary posts proposed for conversion to permanent ones.

According to the circular, the temporary posts, which were created over three yeras ago, may be converted into permanent ones.

"All the departments are requested to submit the proposal to the finance department in the respective original file wherein the approval of competent authority was obtained for the creation of temporary posts and subsequently wherein the approval of finance department was being obtained for continuation/extension of the said temporary posts till 2019-20..." it stated.

It is learnt that Delhi government's services department has also written to the head of departments to address the matter related to the extension of engagements of contractual staff.

The department has said in a letter that Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed that before the extension of contractual engagements, the departments should also provide details about the steps taken by the government to fill up the posts on regular basis.