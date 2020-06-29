Delhi government to set up plasma bank, CM Arvind Kejriwal urges COVID-19 survivors to donate

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (June 29) said that the Delhi government will create a plasma bank to fight the deadly viral disease.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal urged those who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma to help other patients. The chief minister added that conveyance to the plasma bank will be arrange by Delhi goverment for those willing to donate.

"The Delhi government will set up a plasma bank, I request people to donate plasma to save lives of COVID-19 patients," Kejriwal said. He also informed the media that the plasma bank will start operating in the next two days.

According to Kejirwal, clinical trails of plasma therapy were conducted on 29 coronavirus patients in Delhi and the result was encouraging.

"I request all those (who have recovered from coronavirus) that it's rare that you get to save lives. I request you to please come forward and donate. This is the true service of god," the Chief Minister said.

The plasma bank will be set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Vasant Kunj and the bank will act as the point of coordination between plasma donors and recipients.

"If you go there (plasma bank) to donate, there is no risk. We will arrange conveyance for you to go there and donate. We will announce numbers in a few days for this system," Kejriwal said, adidng that Delhi goverment will soon set up a helpline for queries related to donation of plasma.

Delhi currently has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in India with a total tally of 83,077 cases. The national capital has witnessed a huge surge in cases in the past few dyas.

Notably, plama therapy was called an experimental procedure by the Centre as there was "no concrete evidence to support plasma therapy as coronavirus treatment."