Delhi markets to remain open as Centre announces steps to tackle coronavirus

New Delhi: The markets in Delhi will remain open for the time being announces CAIT on Sunday (June 14, 2020) after a meeting of around 275 local business leaders from Delhi via video conferencing.

In a statement, CAIT expressed satisfaction on the steps announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, if the situation turns worrisome due to coronavirus, then alternate options like opening of shops with odd-even arrangements or opening four days a week and keeping shops closed for the remainder three days or opening shops on alternate days, it can be decided by local merchant organisations.

National General Secretary of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal said that the steps taken by Home Minister Amit Shah to control the rising coronavirus cases in Delhi and improve the pathetic condition of medical institutions, Delhi traders are very hopeful that the situation in Delhi will improve soon.

Khandelwal said the announcement by Amit Shah assuring that a closer watch was being kept on the contact transition, and that raising the number of coronavirus tests would definitely prove beneficial. "The expansion of hospital and medical facilities under the joint supervision of the government will accelerate the facilities for COVID-19 patients," he said.

Further some markets in the national capital have already decided to close completely till June 30.