Delhi reports fresh death due to Coronavirus, 58 new cases in 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital has reported one more death, taking the toll to seven, and 58 more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally on Sunday to 503. According to the Delhi Health Department, so far, 320 cases out of the 503 are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with 19 reported in the last 24 hours.

"While 61 positive cases have foreign travel history, 51 have contact history and 320 are from Nizamuddin Markaz," the Health Department said.

One person has migrated, 18 have been cured and discharged. "Total seven deaths have been reported," it says. A total of 477 positive cases have been admitted to the hospitals, it says.

"Among the patients in the hospitals, 19 are in ICU, four on ventilators and 13 on oxygen," it says.

The Health Department said a total 6,567 samples were sent for testing. "As many as 502 came positive while 5,398 were negative. Reports of 667 are pending," it says.

The Health Department also says that 3,312 people are quarantined at the government facilities, and around 20,000 are home-quarantined.

The positive cases in Delhi increased dramatically since people were evacuated from the Markaz building where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following social distancing.

The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 on Monday, which increased to 120 on Tuesday. While the cases were 152 on Wednesday, the national capital by Thursday reported 293 Coronavirus cases with two new deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 93 new cases, on Friday, the tally reached 386 while the next day, on Saturday, it was 445.

Across the country, there are 3,219 active cases while 83 deaths have been reported.