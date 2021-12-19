हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi’s air quality slightly improves, moves to 'poor' category

The air quality in the national capital has improved to the `poor` quality with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290 today.

Delhi’s air quality slightly improves, moves to &#039;poor&#039; category
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality slightly improved to the `poor` quality on Sunday (December 19, 2021) with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 117 in the `poor` and 193 in the `moderate` category respectively, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

On the other hand, the air quality in the NCR region, like Noida and Gurugram, are in the `poor` and `very poor` category respectively. The AQI in Noida stands at 283, while AQI in Gurugram stands at 308.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered `good`, 51 and 100 `satisfactory`, 101 and 200 `moderate`, 201 and 300 `poor`, 301 and 400 `very poor`, and 401 and 500 `severe`.

After a review meeting earlier this week, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.

However, the schools in the national capital reopened Delhi for classes 6 onwards from Saturday after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi air qualityDelhi AQISAFARDelhi air pollution
Next
Story

New DGP of Punjab was not even among candidates shortlisted for post, claims SAD

Must Watch

PT5M2S

No evidence of vaccine ineffective against Omicron- Health Ministry