Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, may improve in coming days

NEW DELHI: The data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday showed that Delhi's air quality was in the "poor" category but it may improve in coming days as the national capital is predicted to receive rainfall.

The CPCB data showed that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 254.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 comes under "satisfactory", 101 and 200 falls in "moderate", 201 and 300 is "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and between 401 and 500 is "severe".

According to CPCB, the air quality in at least 25 areas in Delhi was in "poor" category, while it was "very poor" in two areas, PTI reported.

The level of PM2.5 was recorded at 104 and the PM10 level was at 199. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon recorded "poor" air quality.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality will continue to remain in the "poor" category on Tuesday.

"Overall air quality over Delhi is in the 'poor' category. The air quality is expected to remain in the 'poor' category tomorrow as well. Under the influence of western disturbances, strong winds and scattered rain can occur between February 18 and 21," the SAFAR said.

"This will have a positive influence on air quality. The air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of 'moderate' to the lower end of 'poor' till February 21," it added.