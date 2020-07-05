Depression over Bay of Bengal off West Bengal, Odisha coast; fishermen warned

Kolkata: A low pressure area has formed in northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and Odisha coasts which could cause heavy rains in the area for the next 48 hours, an advisory has been issued to the fishermen of both states.

Under the influence of this low pressure over Northwest Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulations, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar for the next 2-3 days and isolated heavy falls thereafter.

The fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts during the next 48 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department Sunday bulletin read: "Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Westcentral adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts. Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height".

Also, moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand during next 12 hours.

Notable, Super Cylone Amphan had hit the Sunderbans and West Bengal coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 20 causing widespread haovoc and over 60 people had losyt thier lives.