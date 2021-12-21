हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly' behaviour

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it. A little later, O'Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O&#039;Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for &#039;unruly&#039; behaviour
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: TMC floor leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday (December 21) for the remaining part of the Winter session after he threw a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair. Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it.

A little later, O'Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed. "The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary-general or officials sitting at the table," he said.

But the TMC MP took to Twitter to give his take on the matter. "The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that.  Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon (sic)," he tweeted.

 

 

Also read: Mamata Banerjee's TMC wins 134 wards in KMC polls, CM thanks people of Kolkata for 'massive victory'

The TMC MP was suspended after the House passed a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.
The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Derek O'BrienTrinamool Congress
