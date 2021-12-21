Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly' behaviour

New Delhi: TMC floor leader Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday (December 21) for the remaining part of the Winter session after he threw a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair. Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it.

A little later, O'Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed. "The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary-general or officials sitting at the table," he said.

But the TMC MP took to Twitter to give his take on the matter. "The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon (sic)," he tweeted.

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

Also read: Mamata Banerjee's TMC wins 134 wards in KMC polls, CM thanks people of Kolkata for 'massive victory'

The TMC MP was suspended after the House passed a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.

The Winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV