DNA Analysis Of An Unending Wait For This Village In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In 2023, five states across the country are gearing up for elections. As the election date approaches, both ruling and opposition parties are making significant commitments in an attempt to attract voters to their respective sides. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the failure of governments to deliver essential infrastructure despite numerous significant promises and assurances.

As Madhya Pradesh prepares for polls this month, the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled for voting on November 17, 2023. With just under two weeks until the elections, all political parties are intensifying their campaigns, making substantial pledges. However, despite 75 years of independence, a village in Madhya Pradesh is still awaiting basic infrastructure development.

Even in the third decade of the 21st century, the residents of Ghurpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district are awaiting the construction of a basic bridge. This bridge is crucial in simplifying their daily river crossings. Despite technological advancements, the village still lacks this essential infrastructure, forcing its people to wade through the river to fulfill their routine tasks. This persistent issue remains unresolved even after 75 years of independence.

The village's prolonged wait for basic infrastructure reflects a broader failure despite celebrating achievements like being the first to reach the South Pole of the Moon. It's disheartening that providing basic infrastructure, which doesn't require exorbitant funds, remains unfulfilled by the government, impacting the daily lives of the people