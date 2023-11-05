trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684287
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Analysis Of An Unending Wait For This Village In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the failure of governments to deliver essential infrastructure despite numerous significant promises and assurances.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 12:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Analysis Of An Unending Wait For This Village In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In 2023, five states across the country are gearing up for elections. As the election date approaches, both ruling and opposition parties are making significant commitments in an attempt to attract voters to their respective sides. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the failure of governments to deliver essential infrastructure despite numerous significant promises and assurances.

As Madhya Pradesh prepares for polls this month, the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled for voting on November 17, 2023. With just under two weeks until the elections, all political parties are intensifying their campaigns, making substantial pledges. However, despite 75 years of independence, a village in Madhya Pradesh is still awaiting basic infrastructure development.

Even in the third decade of the 21st century, the residents of Ghurpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district are awaiting the construction of a basic bridge. This bridge is crucial in simplifying their daily river crossings. Despite technological advancements, the village still lacks this essential infrastructure, forcing its people to wade through the river to fulfill their routine tasks. This persistent issue remains unresolved even after 75 years of independence.

The village's prolonged wait for basic infrastructure reflects a broader failure despite celebrating achievements like being the first to reach the South Pole of the Moon. It's disheartening that providing basic infrastructure, which doesn't require exorbitant funds, remains unfulfilled by the government, impacting the daily lives of the people

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?