topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Aftab's 'Drishyam' to escape jail in Shradha Walker murder case

In today's DNA, Zee News’s Rohit Ranjan analyses Shraddha murder case and gives more updates on it. Accused Aftab Amin has appeared in Saket court today. He did not say anything about the incidence during his appearance and kept changing his statement every time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 01:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Aftab's 'Drishyam' to escape jail in Shradha Walker murder case

The police remand of Aftab Amin Poonawalla has been extended for another four days on Tuesday (November 22, 2022). The Delhi Police has formed the largest team for this murder case for the first time since the investigation of the Delhi riots. For this case, the Delhi Police has assembled a team of 200 officers. For the past 100 hours, this team has been investigating. Approximately 24 experts from the country's largest forensic lab are gathering evidence. In fact, evidence in the Shraddha murder case has been found in five different states: Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Mountains, ponds, and forests are being scoured as part of this investigation.

In today's DNA, Zee News’s Rohit Ranjan analyses Shraddha Murder Case and gives more updates on the case

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines