DNA Exclusive: Aftab's 'Drishyam' to escape jail in Shradha Walker murder case

The police remand of Aftab Amin Poonawalla has been extended for another four days on Tuesday (November 22, 2022). The Delhi Police has formed the largest team for this murder case for the first time since the investigation of the Delhi riots. For this case, the Delhi Police has assembled a team of 200 officers. For the past 100 hours, this team has been investigating. Approximately 24 experts from the country's largest forensic lab are gathering evidence. In fact, evidence in the Shraddha murder case has been found in five different states: Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Mountains, ponds, and forests are being scoured as part of this investigation.

