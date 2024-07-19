Advertisement
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Analysing 'Taliban-Style Panchayat' In Bengal After Woman Paraded

In today's DNA, the anchor analysed the situation in Bengal after the Howrah Panchayat cut a woman's hair and paraded her in the village.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
DNA Exclusive: Analysing 'Taliban-Style Panchayat' In Bengal After Woman Paraded

New Delhi: One of the shocking incidents unfolded in West Bengal as the Panchayat of Howrah cut the hair of a woman and paraded her in the village, reportedly as punishment for theft in the Domjur area. Following the incident, the BJP raised questions about the incident occurred. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in Bengal; just two days ago in Malda, a similar incident took place where a husband and wife were beaten, garlanded with shoes, and paraded around the village.

In Today's DNA, Anant Tyagi analysed the 'Taliban-Style Panchayat' in Bengal. 

Watch Today's Full Episode Here:

The video has surfaced from Howrah district, west Bengal, showing a woman having her hair cut haphazardly with scissors. According to reports, this was punishment for theft in the Domjur area, where the woman was first beaten before her hair was cut in front of the village. Police have arrested 7 people in connection with this case. 

After the police took action in this matter, some villagers were seen protesting against it.

