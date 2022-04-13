DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Akbaruddin Owaisi's acquittal in hate speech case

In a big decision, a special Hyderabad court today acquitted firebrand AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2012 hate-speech case. Owaisi, who was an MLA at that time, had issued open threats to Hindus. A video of the hate speech had gone viral on social media and he was later arrested in the matter.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses special Hyderabad court's decision to acquit Owaisi in the hate-speech case.

What was Owaisi's controversial statement?

Owaisi, addressing a rally, had said: "You are 100 crores, while we are only 25 crores, still, try to remove police only for 15 minutes, we will show you who is more powerful and audacious".

People across the nation had expressed their anger over the decision.

The biggest question that arises today - if not this, then what exactly defines hate speech?

Why was Owaisi acquitted?

The court said that the video submitted in the court had so many cuts, and hence, it can't be considered as an evidence in the matter. The court said that the evidence submitted in the court doesn't prove Owaisi's crime.

The court, however, has advised Owaisi not to make such statements in future.

The verdict today exposes the lethargic judicial system of our country. The court took a time of 9-long years just to decide if the video was a case of hate speech or not. On the other hand, anyone who watches the video, can reach on a conclusion that the leader indeed made controversial statements against Hindus in the video.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand-in-detail the Hyderabad court's decision in 2012 hate-speech case.