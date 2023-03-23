DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

New Delhi: A Surat district court in Gujarat today convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark in April 2019. Gandhi was convicted under IPC sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H.H. Varma sentenced him to two years in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 after finding him guilty; however, on Rahul Gandhi`s plea, his sentence has been suspended and bail has been granted to enable him to move an appeal against his conviction within 30 days.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan did a political analysis of Rahul Gandhi's conviction over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname' remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

When Rahul was asked to speak after conviction, he said he did not say this intentionally but refused to apologise.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer stated on his behalf that if no one was harmed by what he said and Gandhi deserves the least punishment.

The court suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow Rahul Gandhi to appeal to a higher court after finding him guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500.

