DNA Exclusive: Exposing Delhi's Illegal Dummy Schools And How They Cheat The System

In today's DNA, we will expose the Dummy Schools network operating in Delhi and explain how they tarnish the sacred profession of education. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As the name suggests, Dummy Schools are fake schools with no classes but still hundreds of students get admission in these institutions every year.  Regular schools require at least 75 per cent attendance to appear for exams, Dummy Schools do not require students to attend school at all. In today's DNA, we will expose the Dummy Schools running in Delhi and analyse how they tarnish the sacred profession of education. 

Regular schools keep proper records of students, but Dummy Schools usually do not have any records of students. Regular schools have three exams in each session, but Dummy Schools only have students come to school once a year for practical and main exams.

In fact, Dummy Schools are not separate schools, but they are run virtually within regular schools. In simple words, these chools are an illegal system, in which students are given admission and allowed to skip school. The second petition against Dummy Schools has been filed in Delhi High Court in the last three months.

The petition alleges that many Dummy Schools running in Delhi are not only violating the CBSE’s minimum 75 per cent attendance rule for each class but also through these Dummy Schools, students from other states are taking admissions in medical courses on the 85 per cent state quota seats reserved for Delhi students in NEET.

Delhi High Court has issued a notice to CBSE and asked for a reply on these schools. Watch today's DNA on the nexus of Dummy Schools in Delhi.

