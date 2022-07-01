Doctors' Day: What is 'Idiot' syndrome that's haunting docs?

Doctors` Day, observed on July 1 to honour the service of the fraternity, was marked across Karnataka with various unctions and celebrations in recognition of their services especially during the various waves of Covid-19. Participating in a programme to honour senior doctors and their family members at United Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr CN Manjunath noted that due to innovations in technology, the expectations of people and patients on doctors are increasing.

Due to `Idiot` syndrome, it is becoming very difficult to treat educated people, he said. IDIOT syndrome (Internet Derived Information Obstructing Treatment) is when people blindly trust medical information available online and stop their treatment abruptly without consulting their doctor.

"People are getting information about their ailments and diseases with the help of technology available on their palm. Amidst the explosion of technology, the expectations of the patients and their attendants has increased. Doctors are overwhelmed when people rush to the hospital with unrealistic expectations of the doctor. In this changed context, the need for a specialist doctor to have not only technical and professional skills but also communication skills has increased a lot," he said.

"Doctor`s Day is a day to encourage the busy working doctors among us. The pressure on doctors who work from morning to midnight is increasing day by day. It is a matter of great pride that United Hospital, started by young doctors, is honouring senior doctors and their families for their tireless service in the midst of pressure."

Manjunath also said that due to the `Idiot` syndrome which is becoming more common among people, there is a lot of difficulty in the treatment of people. Given the pressure on doctors, there is a need for health camps for doctors themselves as they are getting sick due to stress and the need to pay attention to their health and family has increased.

United Hospital Director Dr Veena Siddareddy said that the service rendered by senior and junior doctors in the context of Covid-19 pandemic and emergency is commendable.

Executive Director Dr Shantakumar Muruda said: "Doctors have spent more time serving patients than spending time with family members. During the Covid-19 pandemic, not only doctors but their families have also suffered."

Dr Niti Raizada, Director, Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said: "We face stressful situations round the clock as cancer patients are generally more critically ill than other specialities, it is as if we are running on a constant treadmill of work 24/7 which include late night phone calls, hospital visits, often impatient/irate relatives of patients who are constantly interacting on any platform available, not for a moment realising that there will be a number of equally sick patients to handle."