Doctors strike

Doctors' strike against NMC Bill hits services across Bihar

Though emergency services have been kept out of the strike, patients were seen running from pillar to post in many hospitals across the state.

ANI Photo

Patna: Medical services across Bihar suffered on Wednesday after doctors of hospitals, including AIIMS Patna, joined a day-long strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019.

Though emergency services have been kept out of the strike, patients were seen running from pillar to post. 

The NMC Bill, which seeks to establish a new regulatory structure for medical services in India, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday and is awaiting clearance from the Rajya Sabha. 

"The passage of the NMC Bill, 2019 would be a black chapter in India`s medical history. It will hurt the interests of the patients," said Bihar IMA chief Shaligram Vishvakarma.

IMA Secretary Dr Brajnandan Kumar said: "This is an indicative strike. But we will continue our protest if our demand is not met with."

Tags:
Doctors strikeIndian Medical AssociationIMANMC bill
