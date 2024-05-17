Dry Days In Mumbai: Liquor Shops And Bars To Remain CLOSED For 3 Days - Know Why

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the authorities in Mumbai has announced dry days from May 18 to 20. Maharashtra will vote in this fifth phase on May 20. Key constituencies like Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane are gearing up to vote in the upcoming phase.

According to reports, wine shops and bars in Mumbai will close on May 18 at 5 pm and remain shut through May 19. The wine shops and bars will reopen on May 20 at 5 pm. On polling day, May 20, these establishments will be closed all day. These alcohol sales restrictions are intended to maintain public order.

Moreover, another dry day will be observed on June 5. The nation gears up for vote counting and the official announcement of election results. These measures are essential for ensuring a peaceful and orderly election process.

Voting was held in 96 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase, out of which 25 were from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1,717 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

Fourth Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

In the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, 93 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 65.68 percent, as reported by the Election Commission. The voter turnout in the third phase comprised 66.89 percent men, 64.41 percent women, and 25.2 percent third-gender individuals who exercised their right to vote.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.