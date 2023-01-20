Delhi's Hansraj College students to protest against 'non-veg food ban' today

New Delhi: Students from Delhi University's Hansraj College will protest the college administration on Friday, demanding that non-vegetarian food be supplied on campus. The protest will take place near the hostel's entrance. Earlier, Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma Wednesday refused to withdraw an order discontinuing non-veg food in the hostel and canteen despite widespread criticism and asserted the DU constituent college follows Arya Samaj's philosophy. Though students claimed that no notice was issued in this matter, Sharma clarified that "a notice was issued and the hostel prospectus mentioned that no non-veg food will be served at the hostel".

According to the reports, it said a survey was conducted within the Hansraj hostel in which almost 75 per cent of students were found to be non-vegetarians. Hansraj Principal Rama Sharma had earlier claimed that 90 per cent of students of the college were vegetarians, the SFI added.

Earlier, the SFI's Hansraj College unit, in a statement, said frustration is brewing on campus against the "ban" on non-vegetarian food. The protest will be held outside Hansraj Hostel on January 20, it said. The SFI alleged that there have also been instances where the Hansraj administration confiscated eggs from students who brought them to the hostel.