Coronavirus

Eight coronavirus COVID-19 patients discharged from Mumbai hospital after recovering from deadly pandemic

In what can be traced as a silver lining in the ongoing pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, several patients, who were earlier infected, were discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. A total of eight among twelve patients were discharged after successful treatment.

The latest reports of all these people have come negative. The remaining four people will also be discharged soon. However, even after discharge, they will have to stay in quarantine for two weeks.

A BMC doctor said, "Eight patients of coronavirus are being discharged in Mumbai. They have been discharged after successful treatment."

Significantly, 107 cases of coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far.

