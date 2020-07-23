Election Commission defers by-elections on 8 constituencies due to COVID-19 pandemic, floods

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (July 23) decided to defer by-elections of eight constituencies up to September 7 this year in view of the ongoing pandemic situation and floods, according to an official statement.

The EC, however, clarified that the aforesaid communication is only in respect of eight constituencies, where elections will be held as soon as the situation becomes conducive.

The eight constituencies are -- Bihar (1 Valmiki Nagar PC), Assam (108, Sibsagar AC), Tamil Nadu (10-Thiruvottiyur, AC and 46, Gudiyattam (SC) AC), Madhya Pradesh (166, Agar, (SC) AC), Uttar Pradesh (65, Bulandhahr AC and 95, Tundla AC) and Kerala (117, Chavara AC).

The total number of bye-elections due is 56 Assembly Constituencies, including the eight referred to earlier, besides one Parliamentary Constituency. Out of these total number of 57 bye-elections, the EC has already taken a decision to hold all bye-election as per provisions of Section 151A of the RP Act, 1951.

The Commission will discuss the matter on timing to hold bye-elections in its meeting on Friday (July 14).

As per the provision, vacancies are required to be filled through by-election within six months from the date of occurrence of vacancies provided that the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy in one year or more.