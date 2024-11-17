Election Commission Orders BJP Jharkhand To Remove 'Objectionable' Posts From Social Media
EC directs BJP Jharkhand to remove the misleading video, issues notice for MCC violation and ensures swift post removal.
The Election Commission responded to complaints from the Indian National Congress (INC) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) about a misleading and malicious video posted by BJP Jharkhand on social media and instructed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand to order the BJP to remove the video from its social media platforms.
The Election Commission also issued a notice to the saffron party seeking an explanation for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the post.
The Electoral Officer has been directed to take immediate action on the matter and in coordination with the designated state authority under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, ensure the swift removal of the objectionable posts from social media platforms.
(With ANI Inputs)
