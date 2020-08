DELHI: An encounter took place between Special Cell of Delhi Police and Mewati gang members at Vasant Kunj area in the national capital on Sunday (August 9). According to reports, one criminal Arshad was injured in the police firing.

Arshad is accused of looting several cases of looting and uprooting ATM machines in Delhi-NCR. Police said he had come to Vasant Kunj to conduct scrutiny as he planning to conduct a similar crime in the area.

However, he was surrounded by the Delhi Police.