ESIC Recruitment 2024 Starts; Check Last date, Educational Qualification, Selection Process

An exceptional opportunity awaits those eyeing a career in government service. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has unveiled its recruitment drive for the year 2024, heralding openings for the coveted positions of Full Time Specialist (FTS) and Part Time Specialist (PTS). Keen individuals eager to embark on this promising journey can seize the chance by navigating to the official website at esic.gov.in.

Deadline Alert: The window for applications is now wide open! Prospective candidates must ensure their applications are submitted before the stipulated deadline to be considered for this prestigious opportunity.

Qualification Criteria: Holding an MBBS degree from a recognized university or its equivalent is paramount. Additionally, candidates must be duly registered with either the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council. Those wielding a PG degree must boast a minimum of three years' experience in their respective fields. Meanwhile, PG Diploma holders ought to showcase at least five years of specialized expertise.

Age Limitation: As per the recruitment guidelines, aspiring candidates must be below the age of 69 to be eligible for consideration.

Selection Protocol: The pathway to securing these coveted positions entails a rigorous walk-in interview process. Applicants are required to present themselves along with all pertinent documents and proof of work experience.

Interview Details: Scheduled from 09:00 am to 09:30 am, the interview venue is set at the Medical Superintendent Room, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati - 781002. Promptness and preparedness are key to making a favorable impression.

Compensation Package: The allure of these roles extends beyond the intrinsic rewards of public service. Successful candidates will be rewarded with attractive remuneration packages, with Full Time Specialists commanding a monthly salary of 1,06,000 and Part Time Specialists receiving a handsome sum of 60,000 per month.